CA Osasuna - Getafe CF

Liga / Matchday 6
Estadio El Sadar / 18.09.2022
CA Osasuna
Not started
-
-
Getafe CF
Lineups

CA Osasuna jersey
CA Osasuna
4-5-1
Getafe CF jersey
Getafe CF
5-3-2
CA Osasuna jersey
CA Osasuna
4-5-1
Getafe CF jersey
Getafe CF
5-3-2

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
CA Osasuna logo
CA Osasuna jersey
CA Osasuna
Getafe CF logo
Getafe CF jersey
Getafe CF
0

Wins

3

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

CA Osasuna

Getafe CF

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Real MadridRMA
550015
2
FC BarcelonaBAR
541013
3
Real BetisRBB
540112
4
CA OsasunaOSA
540112
5
Villarreal CFVIL
531110
17
Getafe CFGTF
51134
Latest news

Liga

Real Madrid move top with Real Mallorca win

11/09/2022 at 14:11

Liga

Medical emergency overshadows Barcelona win at Cadiz

10/09/2022 at 20:39

