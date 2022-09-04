CA Osasuna - Rayo Vallecano

Liga / Matchday 4
Estadio El Sadar / 04.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/osasuna/teamcenter.shtml
CA Osasuna
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/rayo-vallecano/teamcenter.shtml
Rayo Vallecano
Advertisement
Ad

Lineups

CA Osasuna jersey
CA Osasuna
4-2-1-3
Rayo Vallecano jersey
Rayo Vallecano
4-2-1-3
CA Osasuna jersey
CA Osasuna
4-2-1-3
Rayo Vallecano jersey
Rayo Vallecano
4-2-1-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
CA Osasuna logo
CA Osasuna jersey
CA Osasuna
Rayo Vallecano logo
Rayo Vallecano jersey
Rayo Vallecano
3

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

CA Osasuna

Rayo Vallecano

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Real MadridRMA
33009
2
Real BetisRBB
33009
3
FC BarcelonaBAR
32107
4
Athletic ClubATH
32107
4
Villarreal CFVIL
32107
7
CA OsasunaOSA
32016
13
Rayo VallecanoRVM
31114
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Liga

Griezmann goal gives Atletico narrow win over Valencia

29/08/2022 at 22:41

Liga

Benzema keeps Madrid perfect with two late strikes at Espanyol

29/08/2022 at 06:54

Related matches

RCD Mallorca
0
0
Girona FC
10'
Real Madrid
-
-
Real Betis
15:15
Real Sociedad
-
-
Atlético Madrid
17:30
Sevilla FC
-
-
FC Barcelona
20:00

Follow the Liga live Football match between CA Osasuna and Rayo Vallecano with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:00 on 4 September 2022.

Catch the latest CA Osasuna and Rayo Vallecano news and find up to date Liga standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.