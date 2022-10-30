CA Osasuna - Real Valladolid

La Liga / Matchday 12
Estadio El Sadar / 30.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/osasuna/teamcenter.shtml
CA Osasuna
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/real-valladolid/teamcenter.shtml
Real Valladolid
Lineups

CA Osasuna jersey
CA Osasuna
4-3-3
Real Valladolid jersey
Real Valladolid
5-3-2
CA Osasuna jersey
CA Osasuna
4-3-3
Real Valladolid jersey
Real Valladolid
5-3-2

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
CA Osasuna logo
CA Osasuna jersey
CA Osasuna
Real Valladolid logo
Real Valladolid jersey
Real Valladolid
0

Wins

4

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

CA Osasuna

Real Valladolid

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Real MadridRMA
11101031
2
FC BarcelonaBAR
1191128
3
Atlético MadridATM
1172223
4
Real SociedadRSO
1171322
5
Real BetisRBB
1162320
8
CA OsasunaOSA
1152417
11
Real ValladolidVLL
1142514
Latest news

La Liga

Ruthless Barca back to winning ways with thumping victory over Bilbao

23/10/2022 at 21:12

La Liga

Griezmann double sees Atletico edge past Betis

23/10/2022 at 17:06

