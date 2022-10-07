CA Osasuna - Valencia CF

La Liga / Matchday 8
Estadio El Sadar / 07.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/osasuna/teamcenter.shtml
CA Osasuna
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/valencia-cf/teamcenter.shtml
Valencia CF
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
CA Osasuna logo
CA Osasuna jersey
CA Osasuna
Valencia CF logo
Valencia CF jersey
Valencia CF
2

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

CA Osasuna

Valencia CF

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FC BarcelonaBAR
761019
2
Real MadridRMA
761019
3
Athletic ClubATH
751116
4
Real BetisRBB
750215
5
Atlético MadridATM
741213
6
CA OsasunaOSA
741213
9
Valencia CFVCF
731310
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

La Liga

Frustrated Real Madrid held at home by 10-man Osasuna

02/10/2022 at 22:38

La Liga

Lewandowski scores only goal as Barcelona overcome Mallorca

01/10/2022 at 21:39

Related matches

UD Almería
-
-
Rayo Vallecano
08/10
Atlético Madrid
-
-
Girona FC
08/10
Sevilla FC
-
-
Athletic Club
08/10
Getafe CF
-
-
Real Madrid
08/10

Follow the La Liga live Football match between CA Osasuna and Valencia CF with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 7 October 2022.

Catch the latest CA Osasuna and Valencia CF news and find up to date La Liga standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.