Cádiz CF - Athletic Club

Liga / Matchday 3
Nuevo Mirandilla / 29.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/cadiz-cf/teamcenter.shtml
Cádiz CF
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/athletic-bilbao/teamcenter.shtml
Athletic Club
Advertisement
Ad

Lineups

Cádiz CF jersey
Cádiz CF
3-5-2
Athletic Club jersey
Athletic Club
4-4-2
Cádiz CF jersey
Cádiz CF
3-5-2
Athletic Club jersey
Athletic Club
4-4-2

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Cádiz CF logo
Cádiz CF jersey
Cádiz CF
Athletic Club logo
Athletic Club jersey
Athletic Club
2

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Cádiz CF

Athletic Club

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Real BetisRBB
33009
2
FC BarcelonaBAR
32107
3
Villarreal CFVIL
32107
4
Real MadridRMA
22006
5
CA OsasunaOSA
32016
8
Athletic ClubATH
21104
20
Cádiz CFCÁD
20020
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Liga

‘He has something special’ – Ansu the key for Barca but should Dembele have seen red?

22/08/2022 at 13:18

Liga

Lewandowski off the mark as Barcelona crush Real Sociedad

22/08/2022 at 08:01

Related matches

FC Barcelona
3
0
Real Valladolid
87'
RCD Espanyol
-
-
Real Madrid
21:00
Valencia CF
-
-
Atlético Madrid
29/08
Getafe CF
0
0
Villarreal CF

Follow the Liga live Football match between Cádiz CF and Athletic Club with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:00 on 29 August 2022.

Catch the latest Cádiz CF and Athletic Club news and find up to date Liga standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.