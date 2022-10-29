Cádiz CF - Atlético Madrid

La Liga / Matchday 12
Nuevo Mirandilla / 29.10.2022
Cádiz CF
Not started
-
-
Atlético Madrid
Lineups

Cádiz CF jersey
Cádiz CF
4-4-2
Atlético Madrid jersey
Atlético Madrid
4-4-2
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Cádiz CF logo
Cádiz CF jersey
Cádiz CF
Atlético Madrid logo
Atlético Madrid jersey
Atlético Madrid
0

Wins

0

Draws

4

Wins

Recent matches

Cádiz CF

Atlético Madrid

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Real MadridRMA
11101031
2
FC BarcelonaBAR
1191128
3
Atlético MadridATM
1172223
4
Real SociedadRSO
1171322
5
Real BetisRBB
1162320
19
Cádiz CFCÁD
111467
Latest news

La Liga

Ruthless Barca back to winning ways with thumping victory over Bilbao

23/10/2022 at 21:12

La Liga

Griezmann double sees Atletico edge past Betis

23/10/2022 at 17:06

