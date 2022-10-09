Cádiz CF - RCD Espanyol

La Liga / Matchday 8
Nuevo Mirandilla / 09.10.2022
Cádiz CF
Not started
-
-
RCD Espanyol
Lineups

Cádiz CF jersey
Cádiz CF
4-4-2
RCD Espanyol jersey
RCD Espanyol
4-2-1-3
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Cádiz CF logo
Cádiz CF jersey
Cádiz CF
RCD Espanyol logo
RCD Espanyol jersey
RCD Espanyol
1

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Cádiz CF

RCD Espanyol

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FC BarcelonaBAR
761019
2
Real MadridRMA
761019
3
Athletic ClubATH
751116
4
Atlético MadridATM
851216
5
Real BetisRBB
750215
17
RCD EspanyolESP
71245
19
Cádiz CFCÁD
71154
Latest news

La Liga

Frustrated Real Madrid held at home by 10-man Osasuna

02/10/2022 at 22:38

La Liga

Lewandowski scores only goal as Barcelona overcome Mallorca

01/10/2022 at 21:39

