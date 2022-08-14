Cádiz CF - Real Sociedad

Liga / Matchday 1
Nuevo Mirandilla / 14.08.2022
Cádiz CF
Not started
-
-
Real Sociedad
Lineups

Cádiz CF jersey
Cádiz CF
4-4-2
Real Sociedad jersey
Real Sociedad
4-3-3
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Cádiz CF logo
Cádiz CF jersey
Cádiz CF
Real Sociedad logo
Real Sociedad jersey
Real Sociedad
0

Wins

0

Draws

4

Wins

Recent matches

Cádiz CF

Real Sociedad

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
CA OsasunaOSA
11003
2
RC CeltaCEL
10101
2
RCD EspanyolESP
10101
4
Athletic ClubATH
00000
4
Atlético MadridATM
00000
4
Cádiz CFCÁD
00000
4
Real SociedadRSO
00000
