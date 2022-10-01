Cádiz CF - Villarreal CF

Liga / Matchday 7
Nuevo Mirandilla / 01.10.2022
Cádiz CF
Not started
-
-
Villarreal CF
Lineups

Cádiz CF jersey
Cádiz CF
4-4-2
Villarreal CF jersey
Villarreal CF
4-3-3
Cádiz CF jersey
Cádiz CF
4-4-2
Villarreal CF jersey
Villarreal CF
4-3-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Cádiz CF logo
Cádiz CF jersey
Cádiz CF
Villarreal CF logo
Villarreal CF jersey
Villarreal CF
1

Wins

2

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Cádiz CF

Villarreal CF

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Real MadridRMA
660018
2
FC BarcelonaBAR
651016
3
Real BetisRBB
650115
4
Athletic ClubATH
641113
5
CA OsasunaOSA
640212
6
Villarreal CFVIL
632111
19
Cádiz CFCÁD
61053
