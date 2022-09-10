Barcelona made it 13 points from a possible 15 in La Liga as Xavi’s side registered a victory over Cadiz for the first time in four matches with a 4-0 win at Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla to move to the top of the table - but the match was overshadowed by a medical emergency in the crowd.

La Blaugrana failed to take their chances against a resilient Cadiz back-line throughout the first half, with the best of them falling to Raphinha inside 10 minutes, but the Brazilian’s shot from close range rattled against the bottom of the post.

Xavi Hernandez’s side made amends for their underwhelming first-half performance as they took the lead ten minutes after the break, as Frenkie de Jong slotted home an easy tap-in from close range from a rebound.

Barcelona doubled their advantage on 65 minutes, as Robert Lewandowski found the net just five minutes after coming on as a substitute, bundling in the ball from a couple of yards out.

In the 81st minute, the game was stopped due to a medical emergency in the crowd. Both sets of players were led off the pitch by the referee, and after a 40-minute delay in play, the game eventually resumed at 21:05 local time.

Four minutes after the restart, Barcelona had their third of the night, as Lewandowski squared the ball for Ansu Fati, and the 19-year-old had an easy tap-in from close range.

The scoring was completed in the first minute of injury time as Ousmane Dembele slotted the ball low into the corner from the edge of the 18-yard box despite Jeremias Ledesma getting a hand on it, as Cadiz suffered their fifth straight league defeat.

