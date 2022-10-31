Elche CF - Getafe CF

La Liga / Matchday 12
Estadio Martínez Valero / 31.10.2022
Elche CF
Not started
-
-
Getafe CF
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Elche CF logo
Elche CF jersey
Elche CF
Getafe CF logo
Getafe CF jersey
Getafe CF
2

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Elche CF

Getafe CF

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Real MadridRMA
12102032
2
FC BarcelonaBAR
12101131
3
Atlético MadridATM
1272323
4
Real SociedadRSO
1272323
5
Athletic ClubATH
1263321
17
Getafe CFGTF
1124510
20
Elche CFECF
110474
