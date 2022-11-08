Elche CF - Girona FC

La Liga / Matchday 14
Estadio Martínez Valero / 08.11.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/elche-cf/teamcenter.shtml
Elche CF
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fc-girona/teamcenter.shtml
Girona FC
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Elche CF logo
Elche CF jersey
Elche CF
Girona FC logo
Girona FC jersey
Girona FC
3

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Elche CF

Girona FC

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FC BarcelonaBAR
13111134
2
Real MadridRMA
12102032
3
Atlético MadridATM
1373324
4
Real BetisRBB
1373324
5
CA OsasunaOSA
1372423
14
Girona FCGIR
1334613
20
Elche CFECF
130494
Latest news

La Liga

Joao Felix climbs off bench to snatch point for under pressure Simeone's Atletico

12 hours ago

La Liga

Dembele and De Jong on target as Barcelona beat Almeria in Pique farewell

Yesterday at 22:28

