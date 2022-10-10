Elche CF - RCD Mallorca

La Liga / Matchday 8
Estadio Martínez Valero / 10.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/elche-cf/teamcenter.shtml
Elche CF
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/rcd-mallorca/teamcenter.shtml
RCD Mallorca
Lineups

Elche CF jersey
Elche CF
5-3-2
RCD Mallorca jersey
RCD Mallorca
5-3-2
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Elche CF logo
Elche CF jersey
Elche CF
RCD Mallorca logo
RCD Mallorca jersey
RCD Mallorca
1

Wins

3

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Elche CF

RCD Mallorca

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FC BarcelonaBAR
871022
2
Real MadridRMA
871022
3
Athletic ClubATH
852117
4
Atlético MadridATM
851216
5
Real BetisRBB
851216
12
RCD MallorcaMLL
72238
20
Elche CFECF
70161
Latest news

La Liga

Madrid move top of Liga after Getafe win

a day ago

La Liga

Frustrated Real Madrid held at home by 10-man Osasuna

02/10/2022 at 22:38

