Elche CF - UD Almería

Liga / Matchday 2
Estadio Martínez Valero / 22.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/elche-cf/teamcenter.shtml
Elche CF
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/ud-almeria/teamcenter.shtml
UD Almería
Advertisement
Ad

Lineups

Elche CF jersey
Elche CF
5-4-1
UD Almería jersey
UD Almería
4-3-3
Elche CF jersey
Elche CF
5-4-1
UD Almería jersey
UD Almería
4-3-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Elche CF logo
Elche CF jersey
Elche CF
UD Almería logo
UD Almería jersey
UD Almería
2

Wins

2

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Elche CF

UD Almería

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Real MadridRMA
22006
2
Real BetisRBB
22006
3
CA OsasunaOSA
22006
4
Atlético MadridATM
21104
4
Villarreal CFVIL
21104
16
UD AlmeríaALM
10010
18
Elche CFECF
10010
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Liga

Real Madrid go top of La Liga with big win at Celta Vigo

7 hours ago

Liga

A Morata brace and Griezmann strike sees Atletico ease past Getafe in opener

15/08/2022 at 19:51

Related matches

Atlético Madrid
0
0
Villarreal CF
70'
Real Sociedad
-
-
FC Barcelona
21:00
Girona FC
-
-
Getafe CF
22/08
Athletic Club
1
0
Valencia CF

Follow the Liga live Football match between Elche CF and UD Almería with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:00 on 22 August 2022.

Catch the latest Elche CF and UD Almería news and find up to date Liga standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.