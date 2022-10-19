Real Madrid have extended their lead at the top of La Liga to six points after beating Elche 3-0.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side arrived at the Estadio Manuel Martinez Valero on a high, having defeated Barcelona 3-1 in El Clasico at the weekend to overhaul their great rivals at the summit of the table.

They also boasted a second Ballon d’Or winner in their ranks, with Karim Benzema joining Luka Modric in football’s most exclusive club on Monday.

The man of the moment had the ball in the back of the net with five minutes on the clock, only to see the goal chalked off on account of Vinicius Junior straying narrowly offside before laying on the final ball.

Real had made an absolutely relentless start, however, and scored the opener soon afterwards when Federico Valverde lashed past Elche goalkeeper Edgar Badia from outside the area.

Benzema was again thwarted by the linesman’s flag around the 25-minute mark, this time after setting up David Alaba. It would have been a beautiful team goal – Alaba cutting in off the left and playing a one-two with Valverde, then another with Benzema, before smashing the ball into the far corner – but Real’s No. 9 was centimetres offside in the build-up.

Elche had a promising spell after that, Nicolas Fernandez unleashing a thunderbolt from distance which Andriy Lunin pushed round the far post with his fingertips. Tete Morente almost got in behind after another dangerous attack, but Alaba did well to make a last-ditch interception.

The hosts made a fast start to the second half, Lucas Boye hooking a shot over the crossbar from close range before Morente saw a fierce drive blocked by Antonio Rudiger.

Real soon reasserted themselves, Benzema forcing Badia into a diving save from distance.

The visitors had a hat-trick of disallowed goals after 60 minutes when Dani Carvajal picked out Benzema with a cross and, having shown lovely close control to bring down the ball, he fired home from close range. Unfortunately, this time, Carvajal was the man in an offside position.

Finally, with 75 minutes gone, Benzema got his goal. A lovely passing move ended with him playing a trademark one-two with Rodrygo before slotting into the bottom left-hand corner.

There was no way back for Elche, who conceded a third to Marco Asensio late on and remain bottom of La Liga, without a win, after 10 games.

Real, meanwhile, are temporarily six points clear at the top, at least until Barcelona host Villarreal at Camp Nou on Thursday evening.

