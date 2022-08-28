Karim Benzema scored two late goals to extend Real Madrid’s 100% winning record as Los Blancos edged past Espanyol 3-1 on Sunday night at the RCDE Stadium.

Vinicius Junior scored his second goal of the season to give Carlo Ancelotti’s side the lead, but Joselu restored parity two minutes before half-time.

It looked like the visitors would have to settle for a point until Benzema popped up with just two minutes remaining to poke home Rodrygo’s back post cross before settling it with a superb free-kick 10 minutes into added-time.

It took Real Madrid just 12 minutes to make the breakthrough, Vinicius Jr latching onto Aurelien Tchouameni’s lovely, disguised pass before stroking it past the helpless Benjamin Lecomte.

Playing with a quick tempo and intensity, Real Madrid continued to dominate proceedings and came close to doubling their lead, but Vinicius Jr lifted his shot narrowly over the bar.

Espanyol slowly grew into the game and fired a warning when former Real Madrid defender Leandro Cabrera glanced his header agonisingly wide of the far post.

Just moments later, the hosts were level. Joselu had plenty to do when he received the ball with his back to goal, but he held off the challenge of Eder Militao, swivelling before forcing Thibaut Courtois into a save. He would react quickest to the rebound and this time finished superbly.

It could have got even better for the hosts but for a stunning save by Courtois on the hour-mark when the Belgium international somehow kept out Joselu's venomous shot from point-blank range.

Real Madrid began to up the ante in search of a winner but were left frustrated by Espanyol’s stubborn rear-guard. Benzema’s curling effort was parried by Lecomte and when he found a way past the Espanyol goalkeeper, the France international was stood in an offside position.

But the talisman wouldn’t be denied. With time quickly running out, he made an intelligent run to the back post to volley home Rodrygo’s cross.

Rodrygo thought he had a second only for his goal to be ruled out for offside. However a subsequent VAR decision ruled Lecomte had fouled Dani Ceballos in the build-up and the Espanyol goalkeeper was sent off, the first player of either side to be carded. Benzema stepped up and curled the free-kick into the far corner leaving outfielder Leandro Cabrera no chance in the Espanyol goal.

The victory means Real Madrid climb back to the top of La Liga with three wins from three.

TALKING POINT – Benzema already in breathtaking form

On a week in which Benzema was awarded the UEFA Men’s Player of the Year prize, the 34-year-old reminded the world of his undeniable qualities with two moments of absolute quality. Having been flagged offside on numerous occasions and also seeing a goal chalked off, it looked set to be a frustrating night for the France international.

But he has a relentless quest for goals and a knack of popping up at the right place at the right time, and it was his predatory instincts that proved the difference here as Real Madrid moved back to the top of the league.

With three league wins from three away games so far, combined with their UEFA Super Cup triumph, it has been a superb start to the season for Carlo Ancelotti’s side.

