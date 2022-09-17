FC Barcelona - Elche CF

Liga / Matchday 6
Spotify Camp Nou / 17.09.2022
FC Barcelona
Not started
-
-
Elche CF
Lineups

FC Barcelona
4-3-3
Elche CF
4-4-2
FC Barcelona
4-3-3
Elche CF
4-4-2

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
FC Barcelona
Elche CF
5

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

FC Barcelona

Elche CF

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Real MadridRMA
550015
2
FC BarcelonaBAR
541013
3
Real BetisRBB
540112
4
CA OsasunaOSA
540112
5
Villarreal CFVIL
531110
19
Elche CFECF
50141
Latest news

Liga

Real Madrid move top with Real Mallorca win

11/09/2022 at 14:11

Liga

Medical emergency overshadows Barcelona win at Cadiz

10/09/2022 at 20:39

