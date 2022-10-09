FC Barcelona - RC Celta

La Liga / Matchday 8
Spotify Camp Nou / 09.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fc-barcelona/teamcenter.shtml
FC Barcelona
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/celta-de-vigo/teamcenter.shtml
RC Celta
Advertisement
Ad

Lineups

FC Barcelona jersey
FC Barcelona
4-3-3
RC Celta jersey
RC Celta
4-3-3
FC Barcelona jersey
FC Barcelona
4-3-3
RC Celta jersey
RC Celta
4-3-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
FC Barcelona logo
FC Barcelona jersey
FC Barcelona
RC Celta logo
RC Celta jersey
RC Celta
2

Wins

2

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

FC Barcelona

RC Celta

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Real MadridRMA
871022
2
FC BarcelonaBAR
761019
3
Athletic ClubATH
852117
4
Atlético MadridATM
851216
5
Real BetisRBB
750215
11
RC CeltaCEL
731310
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

La Liga

Frustrated Real Madrid held at home by 10-man Osasuna

02/10/2022 at 22:38

La Liga

Lewandowski scores only goal as Barcelona overcome Mallorca

01/10/2022 at 21:39

Related matches

Getafe CF
0
1
Real Madrid
42'
Real Valladolid
-
-
Real Betis
09/10
Cádiz CF
-
-
RCD Espanyol
09/10
Real Sociedad
-
-
Villarreal CF
09/10

Follow the La Liga live Football match between FC Barcelona and RC Celta with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 9 October 2022.

Catch the latest FC Barcelona and RC Celta news and find up to date La Liga standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.