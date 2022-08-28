FC Barcelona - Real Valladolid

Liga / Matchday 3
Spotify Camp Nou / 28.08.2022
FC Barcelona
Not started
-
-
Real Valladolid
Lineups

FC Barcelona jersey
FC Barcelona
4-3-3
Real Valladolid jersey
Real Valladolid
4-3-3
FC Barcelona jersey
FC Barcelona
4-3-3
Real Valladolid jersey
Real Valladolid
4-3-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
FC Barcelona logo
FC Barcelona jersey
FC Barcelona
Real Valladolid logo
Real Valladolid jersey
Real Valladolid
5

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

FC Barcelona

Real Valladolid

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Real BetisRBB
33009
2
Villarreal CFVIL
22006
3
Real MadridRMA
22006
4
CA OsasunaOSA
32016
5
Real SociedadRSO
32016
6
FC BarcelonaBAR
21104
17
Real ValladolidVLL
20111
Latest news

Liga

‘He has something special’ – Ansu the key for Barca but should Dembele have seen red?

22/08/2022 at 13:18

Liga

Lewandowski off the mark as Barcelona crush Real Sociedad

22/08/2022 at 08:01

