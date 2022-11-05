FC Barcelona - UD Almería

La Liga / Matchday 13
Spotify Camp Nou / 05.11.2022
FC Barcelona
Not started
-
-
UD Almería
Lineups

FC Barcelona
4-3-3
UD Almería
4-3-3
FC Barcelona
4-3-3
UD Almería
4-3-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
FC Barcelona
UD Almería
5

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

FC Barcelona

UD Almería

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Real MadridRMA
12102032
2
FC BarcelonaBAR
12101131
3
Atlético MadridATM
1272323
4
Real BetisRBB
1272323
5
Real SociedadRSO
1271422
14
UD AlmeríaALM
1241713
Latest news

La Liga

Real Madrid v the Ref: Who was right and who was wrong on big calls?

30/10/2022 at 18:37

La Liga

Stuani penalty earns Girona point as Madrid have late winner controversially disallowed

30/10/2022 at 17:38

