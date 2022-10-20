FC Barcelona - Villarreal CF

La Liga / Matchday 10
Spotify Camp Nou / 20.10.2022
FC Barcelona
Not started
-
-
Villarreal CF
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
4

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Real MadridRMA
1091028
2
FC BarcelonaBAR
971122
3
Real SociedadRSO
1071222
4
Atlético MadridATM
1062220
5
Real BetisRBB
1062220
7
Villarreal CFVIL
943215
