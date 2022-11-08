Gerard Pique’s career ended in chaos after being sent off before even entering the pitch during Barcelona’s La Liga clash at Osasuna.

Pique was named as a substitute for the match, with any appearance from the bench set to be his last before retirement.

A dramatic first half saw Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski receive a second yellow card for an elbow on David Garcia while the pair contested a bouncing ball.

Pique was clearly unhappy with the officials, arguing with referee Jesus Gil Manzano at half time.

The eight-time La Liga winner proceeded to follow Manzano towards the tunnel as remonstrations continued, but was then shown a red card of his own.

With the match being away from the Nou Camp, Pique had already bid an emotional farewell to the Barcelona supporters after captaining the side to a 2-0 win against Almeria in their previous fixture.

He performed a lap of honour around the stadium, before giving a speech to the crowd, in which he said: "I was born here and I will die here. When you get older, you realise that sometimes to love is to let go. I'm convinced that I'll be here again in the future.”

Having played over 600 games for the club, and won 30 trophies, Pique’s figures for Barcelona are quite incredible, and now he has one last red card to add to the stat pack.

