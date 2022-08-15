Atletico Madrid got their La Liga campaign up and running with a convincing win as Diego Simeone’s side defeated Getafe 3-0 at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez.

Atleti have not lost to Getafe in La Liga since 2011, and after just 15 minutes, the away side got off to the perfect start once again in this fixture.

Alvaro Morata, who has been welcomed back to Atletico after a two-year loan spell with Juventus, controlled Joao Felix’s through ball well before finishing beautifully into the bottom-left corner beyond David Soria to mark his return with a goal.

Atleti were the side that controlled the majority of the ball thereafter, but Getafe managed to continuously show a threat with crosses into the box from the right flank.

That proved to be the origin of their best chance of the game, as five minutes before half-time, Juan Iglesias’s ball into the area from the byline was met by Borja Mayoral, but the Getafe forward saw his effort come back off the crossbar.

Los Colchoneros then had their second of the game in the 59th minute, as Morata got his brace. The forward smashed a strike into the roof of the net from inside the box.

Moments after Getafe missed a big chance of their own, Atleti substitute Antoine Griezmann completed the scoring with 15 minutes to go, placing a low, powerful shot into the net from the edge of the box to seal an important three points for his side.

TALKING POINT - Atletico get off to winning start, Getafe wasteful

There were a lot of reasons for Atletico Madrid to be optimistic heading into this game, as Los Colchoneros remained unbeaten throughout pre-season, and picked up wins over both Juventus and Manchester United.

Despite Getafe trying to be compact in their 5-3-2 shape, Atletico were clinical when big chances presented themselves, and were fully deserving of the victory to get them up and running in La Liga this season.

As for Los Azulones, it was wastefulness in front of goal that summed up their evening, as Borja Mayoral failed to convert two clear-cut chances in the area for Getafe. Juan Iglesias proved to be an effective outlet at right-wing-back with his pinpoint crossing, but his team-mates could not make the most of his service.

PLAYER OF THE MATCH - Alvaro Morata

Making his first competitive apprearance in a red & white shirt in two years after a lengthy loan spell away in Serie A with Juventus, Alvaro Morata lit up the Coliseum Alfonso Perez tonight. The 29-year-old bagged an important brace for his side.

Both goals showcased that he is indeed a great finisher, and the second of his strikes was the pick of the bunch. In total, Morata won two aerial duels, made one successful dribble, and scored with both of his shots on target in the match.

PLAYER RATINGS

Getafe CF: Soria 6, Iglesias 7, Dakonam 6, Mitrovic 5, Duarte 7, Angileri 6, Alena 6, Arambarri 7, Maksimovic 6, Mayoral 6, Unal 6. Subs: Parra 6, Seaone 6, Portu 6, Mata 6.

Atletico de Madrid: Oblak 6, Saul 7, Reinildo 6, Witsel 6, Savic 7, Molina 6, Lemar 6, Koke 6, Llorente 6, Felix 8, Morata 8. Subs: Griezmann 7, Cunha 6, Carrasco 6, Correa 6, de Paul 6.

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS

15’ - GOAL! (Alvaro Morata) - Morata strikes and Atletico have the lead! The ball is won in midfield, and it leads to a quick breakaway. Joao Felix plays in Morata with a nice through ball, and the forward makes no mistake from just inside the area, firing low into the corner of the net.

40’ - WHAT A CHANCE! - Getafe have their best chance of the game! Once again, Iglesias is right on the money with his cross from deep on the right flank, and he aims it for Mayoral at the far post. However, the striker's connection with the ball is not clean, and it bounces first. It eventually clips the top of the crossbar and goes out!

59’ - GOAL! (Alvaro Morata) - Atletico Madrid double their advantage! Morata finishes brilliantly high into the roof of the net from the left-side of the penalty area. Soria had absolutely no chance! 2-0! Joao Felix with his second assist of the game too!

75’ - GOAL! (Antoine Griezmann) - A minute after that poor miss from Mayoral, Atletico have their third, and that is surely game, set and match here at the Alfonso Perez. Griezmann, who has been on the pitch for just ten minutes, gets in on the act, finishing beautifully low into the goal from the edge of the area.

KEY STATS

Joao Felix is the second Atletico Madrid player to provided three assists in a single La Liga game in the 21st century, after Gabi in September 2011 against Sporting de Gijón at the Vicente Calderón.

Álvaro Morata has scored his first goal from outside the box in all competitions since December 2016 (for Real Madrid in La Liga against Deportivo La Coruna). It's the first such goal he has scored for Atletico Madrid.

