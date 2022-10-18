Getafe CF - Athletic Club

La Liga / Matchday 10
Coliseum Alfonso Pérez / 18.10.2022
Getafe CF
Not started
-
-
Athletic Club
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Getafe CF logo
Getafe CF jersey
Getafe CF
Athletic Club logo
Athletic Club jersey
Athletic Club
1

Wins

3

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Getafe CF

Athletic Club

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Real MadridRMA
981025
2
FC BarcelonaBAR
971122
3
Atlético MadridATM
961219
4
Real BetisRBB
961219
5
Real SociedadRSO
961219
6
Athletic ClubATH
952217
16
Getafe CFGTF
92258
