Getafe CF - Cádiz CF

La Liga / Matchday 13
Coliseum Alfonso Pérez / 05.11.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/getafe-cf/teamcenter.shtml
Getafe CF
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/cadiz-cf/teamcenter.shtml
Cádiz CF
Lineups

Getafe CF jersey
Getafe CF
5-3-2
Cádiz CF jersey
Cádiz CF
4-4-2
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Getafe CF logo
Getafe CF jersey
Getafe CF
Cádiz CF logo
Cádiz CF jersey
Cádiz CF
2

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Getafe CF

Cádiz CF

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Real MadridRMA
12102032
2
FC BarcelonaBAR
12101131
3
Atlético MadridATM
1272323
4
Real BetisRBB
1272323
5
Real SociedadRSO
1271422
14
Getafe CFGTF
1234513
19
Cádiz CFCÁD
1224610
Latest news

La Liga

Real Madrid v the Ref: Who was right and who was wrong on big calls?

30/10/2022 at 18:37

La Liga

Stuani penalty earns Girona point as Madrid have late winner controversially disallowed

30/10/2022 at 17:38

