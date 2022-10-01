Getafe CF - Real Valladolid

Liga / Matchday 7
Coliseum Alfonso Pérez / 01.10.2022
Getafe CF
Getafe CF
Not started
-
-
Real Valladolid
Real Valladolid
Lineups

Getafe CF jersey
Getafe CF
5-3-2
Real Valladolid jersey
Real Valladolid
4-3-3
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Getafe CF logo
Getafe CF jersey
Getafe CF
Real Valladolid logo
Real Valladolid jersey
Real Valladolid
1

Wins

2

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Getafe CF

Real Valladolid

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Real MadridRMA
660018
2
FC BarcelonaBAR
651016
3
Real BetisRBB
650115
4
Athletic ClubATH
641113
5
CA OsasunaOSA
640212
14
Getafe CFGTF
62137
18
Real ValladolidVLL
61144
Latest news

Liga

Real win Madrid derby to maintain flawless start

18/09/2022 at 21:50

Liga

Lewandowski at the double as Barcelona go top

17/09/2022 at 16:39

