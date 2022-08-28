Getafe CF - Villarreal CF

Liga / Matchday 3
Coliseum Alfonso Pérez / 28.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/getafe-cf/teamcenter.shtml
Getafe CF
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/villarreal-cf/teamcenter.shtml
Villarreal CF
Lineups

Getafe CF jersey
Getafe CF
5-3-2
Villarreal CF jersey
Villarreal CF
4-3-3
Getafe CF jersey
Getafe CF
5-3-2
Villarreal CF jersey
Villarreal CF
4-3-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Getafe CF logo
Getafe CF jersey
Getafe CF
Villarreal CF logo
Villarreal CF jersey
Villarreal CF
0

Wins

0

Draws

5

Wins

Recent matches

Getafe CF

Villarreal CF

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Real BetisRBB
33009
2
Villarreal CFVIL
22006
3
Real MadridRMA
22006
4
CA OsasunaOSA
32016
5
Real SociedadRSO
32016
20
Getafe CFGTF
20020
