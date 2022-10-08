Real Madrid go top of La Liga thanks to a narrow 1-0 victory over local rivals Getafe.

Eder Militao put Carlo Ancelotti's side 1-0 up inside three minutes, heading home from a Luka Modric corner.

Ad

Los Blancos continued to press but couldn't quite find a second goal.

La Liga Getafe manager Flores backs Benzema: 'He will be the next Ballon d'Or' YESTERDAY AT 15:27

Madrid thought they had a penalty after Vinicius was hacked down in the area just ahead of half-time but the ball was adjudged to have went out of play in the build-up, letting Getafe off the hook.

A solid win for Madrid who bounce back from the disappointment of their last La Liga match, a 1-1 draw against Osasuna.

More to follow.

Transfers Real Madrid ready to sign €100m Dortmund star Bellingham - Paper Round YESTERDAY AT 07:38