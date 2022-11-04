Girona FC - Athletic Club

La Liga / Matchday 13
Estadio Montilivi / 04.11.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fc-girona/teamcenter.shtml
Girona FC
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/athletic-bilbao/teamcenter.shtml
Athletic Club
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Girona FC logo
Girona FC jersey
Girona FC
Athletic Club logo
Athletic Club jersey
Athletic Club
1

Wins

0

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Girona FC

Athletic Club

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Real MadridRMA
12102032
2
FC BarcelonaBAR
12101131
3
Atlético MadridATM
1272323
4
Real BetisRBB
1272323
5
Real SociedadRSO
1271422
6
Athletic ClubATH
1263321
17
Girona FCGIR
1224610
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

La Liga

Real Madrid v the Ref: Who was right and who was wrong on big calls?

30/10/2022 at 18:37

La Liga

Stuani penalty earns Girona point as Madrid have late winner controversially disallowed

30/10/2022 at 17:38

Related matches

Getafe CF
-
-
Cádiz CF
05/11
Real Valladolid
-
-
Elche CF
05/11
RC Celta
-
-
CA Osasuna
05/11
FC Barcelona
-
-
UD Almería
05/11

Follow the La Liga live Football match between Girona FC and Athletic Club with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 4 November 2022.

Catch the latest Girona FC and Athletic Club news and find up to date La Liga standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.