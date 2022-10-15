Girona FC - Cádiz CF

La Liga / Matchday 9
Estadio Montilivi / 15.10.2022
Girona FC
Not started
-
-
Cádiz CF
Lineups

Girona FC jersey
Girona FC
3-4-3
Cádiz CF jersey
Cádiz CF
4-4-2
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Girona FC logo
Girona FC jersey
Girona FC
Cádiz CF logo
Cádiz CF jersey
Cádiz CF
2

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Girona FC

Cádiz CF

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FC BarcelonaBAR
871022
2
Real MadridRMA
871022
3
Athletic ClubATH
852117
4
Atlético MadridATM
851216
5
Real BetisRBB
851216
14
Girona FCGIR
82157
19
Cádiz CFCÁD
81255
