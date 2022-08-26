Girona FC - RC Celta

Liga / Matchday 3
Estadio Montilivi / 26.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fc-girona/teamcenter.shtml
Girona FC
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/celta-de-vigo/teamcenter.shtml
RC Celta
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Girona FC logo
Girona FC jersey
Girona FC
RC Celta logo
RC Celta jersey
RC Celta
2

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Girona FC

RC Celta

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Villarreal CFVIL
22006
2
Real MadridRMA
22006
3
Real BetisRBB
22006
4
CA OsasunaOSA
22006
5
FC BarcelonaBAR
21104
8
Girona FCGIR
21013
16
RC CeltaCEL
20111
Latest news

Liga

‘He has something special’ – Ansu the key for Barca but should Dembele have seen red?

22/08/2022 at 13:18

Liga

Lewandowski off the mark as Barcelona crush Real Sociedad

22/08/2022 at 08:01

