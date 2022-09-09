Girona FC - Real Valladolid

Liga / Matchday 5
Estadio Montilivi / 09.09.2022
Girona FC
Real Valladolid
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Girona FC
Real Valladolid
1

Wins

2

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Girona FC

Real Valladolid

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Real MadridRMA
440012
2
FC BarcelonaBAR
431010
3
Villarreal CFVIL
431010
4
Real BetisRBB
43019
5
CA OsasunaOSA
43019
12
Girona FCGIR
41124
16
Real ValladolidVLL
41124
Latest news

Liga

Lewandowski scores again as Barca heap more pressure on Lopetegui

04/09/2022 at 11:00

Liga

Rodrygo nets winner as Real Madrid stay perfect with victory over Real Betis

03/09/2022 at 20:08

