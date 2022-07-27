Barcelona boss Xavi hailed Ousmane Dembele as "special" after the France winger scored two goals against Juventus on Tuesday night.

Dembele's future had been up in the air for some time earlier this year following efforts to move him on from the Nou Camp, and his contract expired on June 30 with little sign of a resolution.

Ad

But the 25-year-old finally signed a new deal on July 14 - running until 2024 - and with Xavi's belief coursing through his veins, Dembele seems to already be operating on a different plane in the nascent part of this season.

Liga 'We will see' - Xavi open to Messi returning to Barcelona YESTERDAY AT 09:08

Following the encounter between Juve and Barcelona at the Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas where both clubs are on pre-season - and which saw Dembele's two strikes cancelled out by a double from Juve's Moise Kean - Xavi said: "He [Dembele] has shown what he is capable of.

"He is different, special. There are not many of this type. He gives us a lot with the way we play."

"Not everyone has the ability to make a difference in the world of football and he does. He is involved and he shows it.

"I don't know the Dembele from before November, I don't know him. I am very happy with this one."

Dembele so far certainly seems to be backing up his words from his contract ceremony earlier this month.

The ex-Dortmund forward said: "I've had difficult years because of injuries but this is another time. My first option was to stay. It [negotiations] has been long but we are all happy and I can't wait for the season to start to help.

"The aim is to win titles, the dream is the Champions League and I'm going to give my all to win this title.

"I'm going to work hard and I hope it's a very good year for me and for Barca."

Xavi also issued an update on Miralem Pjanic who spent last season on loan at Besiktas, but who - like Dembele - appears to be featuring heavily in his manager's thoughts for the coming campaign.

"I like him a lot," Xavi said of the Bosnian midfielder, who played 45 minutes against the Old Lady, his former club.

"He's a great player with unique vision. We'll see what happens from here to the end of the market."

- also said to be closing in on a move to the Nou Camp.

Transfers Barca to follow up Lewandowski signing with Kounde bid - Paper Round 17/07/2022 AT 22:46