Andres Iniesta has expressed his desire to return to Barcelona "as a coach or sporting director".

The 38-year-old is still plying his trade as a player for Japanese outfit Vissel Kobe, the club he left the Camp Nou for in 2018.

Ad

It brought to an end Iniesta’s wildly successful 17-year career at the Catalans where he won 35 trophies, including nine La Ligas and four Champions League titles.

Ballon d'Or Benzema, NFTs and the true winner of the Ballon d’Or – The Warm-Up 18/10/2022 AT 08:36

In total, Iniesta played 669 games for Barca, scoring 57 goals and registering 141 assists.

Iniesta has already witnessed former midfielder partner Xavi Hernandez return to the club, while Lionel Messi is strongly linked with a move back as well.

"It's not that I don’t want to [go back as a player]," Iniesta said while speaking to Jordi Wild on his podcast 'The Wild Project'.

"For me, I would be delighted, but the time has passed. I don't see myself [playing], it would be impossible to compete with the people there are.

"I would like to return to Barca. I would like to train as a coach or sports director. I would like to train in different areas and then we would see."

The veteran midfielder is expected to spend another year with Kobe before making a further decision on his future.

Liga 'It got too much' - Toxic Mourinho relationship played part in Guardiola's Barca exit, says Pique 13/05/2022 AT 09:28