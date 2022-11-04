Barcelona president Joan Laporta says Gerard Pique “understands Barcelona’s financial fair play situation”, not ruling out the player’s sudden retirement is due to the club’s economic status.

Pique surprised the football world by announcing his retirement on Thursday , with the Barcelona star set to play one last game on Saturday against Almeria.

Football Espana reported that Pique would give up the remainder of his salary, which is estimated to be more than €50m, but the Barca president claims that a severance deal has yet to be agreed.

“Pique understands our [financial] fair play situation, the wage bill requires an adjustment, he knows that and he is very willing to help the club," said told Barca TV.

“The exit agreement is being finalised, but there is a great attitude of the player to help.”

After progressing through the ranks at Barca, Pique moved to Manchester United, where he was given his professional debut in 2004.

Pique left Old Trafford four years later with a Premier League and Champions League winners’ medal and went back to Barca, with the established centre-back pairing of Rio Ferdinand and Nemanja Vidic leaving him with limited game time.

He went onto become of the world’s stand-out defenders and won eight La Liga titles, seven Spanish Cups and three Champions League trophies at the Camp Nou.

His success at international level was equally impressive, and was part of the Spain squad that won three major tournaments in a row – Euro 2008, the 2010 World Cup and Euro 2012.

Pique retired from international football after making 102 appearances for La Roja, and also made 10 appearances for the Catalonia representative side.

Laporta paid tribute to the 35-year-old after his “amazing career”.

“The retirement of Pique is something we spoke about three months ago and we discussed this idea together to value the possibility," said Laporta.

“But what happened, is that we decided to leave the final decision up to Gerard Pique. He's always been a reference in the world of Barca, and incomparable in all that he's done.

“I first saw Gerard 25 years ago since he was first connected with Barca. He's made a very emotional video, and as president, I felt moved because I saw the culer feeling that Gerard has and he passes onto his children; it's really beautiful and think it's an indisputable love for Barca.

“Gerard, aside from the success he's had, because he's achieved everything as a player, forms part of the Barca crest. He's one of those players who will always be a reference for all the culers.

“We can all show that Barca loves him and Gerard shows his gratitude.”

