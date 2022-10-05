La Liga side Sevilla have confirmed that they have relieved manager Julen Lopetegui of his duties after a dismal start to the season.

Having finished fourth last season Sevilla are currently 17th in the table with just one win in their first seven games of the league campaign. It's not much better in the Champions League, where they are third in the group on just one point, five points behind second-placed Borussia Dortmund, whom they lost to 4-1 at home on Wednesday.

Ad

In bizarre scenes after the match Lopetegui was set to go to the dressing room but sporting director Monchi told him to go back on the pitch and say goodbye to the fans.

Liga Sevilla agree Sampaoli return as Lopetegui replacement - reports 4 HOURS AGO

Shortly after full-time Sevilla put out a statement confirming Lopetegui's departure.

In the team's statement they confirmed that they have offered him "the option of a public farewell at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan."

They added that "the club wish to underline and thank the Basque coach for his professionalism and hard work in the more than three years he spent at the club, as well as wishing him the best of luck and the best of success in his future endeavours."

The club are expected to turn to former manager Jorge Sampaoli, who is currently a free agent after leaving Marseille in the summer.

Sampaoli took over the club in 2016 but left just a year later as he was offered the Argentina national team job.

As for Lopetegui he is expected to be one of the front-runners for the vacant Wolverhampton Wanderers position, after Bruno Lage's exit

Champions League Bellingham on target as Dortmund breeze past struggling Sevilla 4 HOURS AGO