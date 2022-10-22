Karim Benzema has been ruled out of Real Madrid's La Liga clash at home to Sevilla on Saturday evening with a muscular problem.

However, the Frenchman will not be adding to his tally this weekend, as the news of his injury was revealed in a short statement on the Real Madrid website

It read as follows: “Following tests carried out today on Karim Benzema by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with muscular fatigue in the quadricep muscle of his left leg. His recovery will be monitored.”

No details were revealed regarding Benzema’s time on the sidelines, with the injury coming less than a month before the World Cup begins.

The 34-year-old has already had trouble with his right thigh earlier in September, which ruled him out of the two La Liga fixtures against Real Mallorca and Atletico Madrid, along with the Champions League clash with Leipzig.

Despite his injury struggles, Benzema has still managed to score six goals in 11 appearances across all competitions and includes five in seven La Liga outings.

Delving further into the statistics shows just how consistent the Frenchman has been in recent months.

He was La Liga's top goalcorer last season with 27 goals in 32 appearances, registering a goal or an assist every 89 minutes in the Champions League, including hat-tricks against Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea.

Mane came second after scoring the winning penalty to hand Senegal the Africa Cup of Nations, before scoring from the spot again to secure his country a place at this year’s World Cup.

Benzema received 549 votes himself after his exploits helped Carlo Ancelotti’s men to a superb La Liga and Champions League double.

However, Real will have to rely on goals from elsewhere when they welcome Sevilla to the Bernabeu on Saturday evening, as they look to increase their lead at the top of La Liga to six points.

Real Sociedad have a chance to leapfrog Barcelona at least temporarily into second, and move three points behind Los Blancos with a win at Real Valladolid on Saturday afternoon.

Barcelona are back in action on Sunday evening when they welcome Athletic Bilbao to the Camp Nou.

