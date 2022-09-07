Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema is expected to be out between 7-10 days with a thigh injury.

There were initial fears that Real Madrid's talisman would be out for a lengthy period of time after he limped off 30 minutes into the La Liga club's 3-0 win over Scottish Premiership champions Celtic on Tuesday night. He appeared to be having issues with his right leg. However, Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti was not too concerned.

The Italian said in his press conference after the game: “Yes, it doesn’t seem worrisome, but we have to wait for tomorrow’s tests.

"The first scan doesn’t seem like anything very serious, but we have to wait until tomorrow. It’s still not known if it’s muscular. It’s not clear. That’s why we have to wait for tomorrow.”

After an MRI scan at Real's training base at Valdebebas on Wednesday, the La Liga champions confirmed that he has suffered a muscular problem.

The brief statement read: "After the tests carried out on our player Karim Benzema by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with an injury to the semitendinosus muscle and an overload on the quadriceps, both in the right thigh. Pending evolution."

His injury means he is set to miss games against Real Mallorca on September 11, a meeting with RB Leipzig in the Champions League three days later and is a doubt for the Madrid derby against fierce rivals Atletico on September 18.

Speaking after Real's 3-0 win over Celtic, Ancelotti was relieved to come away from Celtic Park with a win in the Champions League after being impressed by the Scottish champions’ 4-0 win over Rangers in Saturday's Old Firm derby.

"We were worried for this game because we knew what they did against Rangers," Ancelotti said.

“We suffered in the first half and it is absolutely normal to suffer here."

The Italian told BT Sport: "It was like two games, first half we suffered a bit with intensity, second half we had control.

"We were not surprised [with Celtic's start]. We knew they could start really fast. We were lucky because they hit the post.

"Second half was much better. When we opened to scoring it was easier for us to control the ball."

