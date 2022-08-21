Barcelona defeated Real Sociedad 1-4 with a ruthless second half performance.

The match got off to a flying start when Robert Lewandowski scored his first goal for the Catalan giants just 43 seconds into the game. Barca broke down the left via Alex Balde who squared it to the Polish striker and he ruthlessly put it into the bottom corner.

It took La Real just minutes to respond though, Frenkie de Jong was robbed in possession and David Silva found Alexander Isak running in behind. His chipped effort was helped as it took a deflection off Eric Garcia looping into the net to equalise.

Barca were being held until the moment Ansu Fati came off the bench, his brilliant back-heel set up Ousmane Dembele to score to regain the lead.

Pedri then picked out Fati with a stunning pass and the youngster then rolled a first-time ball into Lewandowski for him to finish a chance that is easy for a player of his quality.

Barcelona then added gloss to the result as Lewandowski returned the favour setting up Fati for goal number four.

Xavi’s side move up to 5th with the win.

