Athletic Bilbao vs Atletico Madrid: Antoine Griezmann gives visitors the lead in second half
La Liga / Matchday 9
San Mamés / 15.10.2022
End of 2nd Half
FULL-TIME
Atletico do what Atletico do best. Win 1-0 and make their opponents lose the will to live.
Two shots on goal for the hosts tonight, neither of note.
Atletico go third thanks to Griezmann's goal.
100'
INTO MINUTE 100
Make it stop.
90+6'
GRBIC BOOKED
You know what's happening here, even if you can't see it.
Yellow card
Ivo Grbic
Atlético Madrid
Saves by Goalkeeper2
Yellow Cards1
Fouls against1
Free Kicks2
94'
WITSEL BOOKED
Another into the book. This time it's Witsel.
Yellow card
Axel Witsel
Atlético Madrid
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
NINE MINUTES OF ADDED TIME
Nine. NINE! WHY NINE?
90+2'
NO PENALTY!
A seldom seen moment where the ref sticks with his original decision.
No penalty given!
90+1'
VAR TAKE A LOOK!
Huge...
90'
DEFENCE DEFENCE DEFENCE
Athletic Club have hit 60 per cent possession now. They win a corner too but Savic gets it clear.
Up the other end Atletico shout for a penalty but the ref waves play on.
Then BACK up the other end (now Atletico's end), Athletic Club have a penalty appeal waved away...VAR anyone???
87'
TWO MORE CHANGES
Athletic throwing the dice here.
Vivian replaces Alvarez and Vesga replaces Garcia.
Off
Yeray Álvarez
Athletic Club
Fouls against1
Free Kicks2
On
Dani Vivian
Athletic Club
85'
THREE CHANGES
Let me explain...
Sancet is replaced by Zarraga for Bilbao, with Nico Williams also heading off for Villalibre.
On the other side, captain Koke makes way for wantaway Felix.
82'
Atlético Madrid
GRIEZMANN HITS 100
A bit delayed, but here's some valuable information about that Griezmann goal.
80'
SIMEONE STILL LIVELY
Simeone is in his element, rallying his side all over the pitch. Ten minutes to go to a very valuable clean sheet against a very good side.
77'
CAGEY FINISH TO CAGEY MATCH
We've just under 20 minutes to go and I could not confidently say we will see another goal, or chance.
Atletico are just so good at being 1-0 up and seeing it out.
73'
OBLAK BOOKED COMING OFF
Okay so Oblak was booked for delaying his own substitution.
It all makes sense now.
22:33
ATLETICO MAKE TRIPLE SWAP
Here come the subs.
Simeone replaces De Paul with Saul, while Morata makes way for Correa.
Grbic has also replaced Oblak in goal. Weird. Didn't see an injury...
Off
Jan Oblak
Atlético Madrid
Saves by Goalkeeper1
Yellow Cards1
Fouls against1
Free Kicks2
On
Ivo Grbic
Atlético Madrid
68'
OBLAK BOOKED
Texbook timewasting there. Into the book you go.
Yellow card
Jan Oblak
Atlético Madrid
Saves by Goalkeeper1
Yellow Cards1
Fouls against1
Free Kicks2
67'
MUNIAN MAKES WAY FOR GARCIA
One down! Athletic Club make the first change of the day. They need a goal!
Off
Iker Muniain
Athletic Club
Fouls against2
Free Kicks3
Corners1
On
Raúl García
Athletic Club
65'
SUBS INBOUND?
We're approaching that part of the match where it becomes near impossible for me to keep up with the number of subs. The longer they go without making one, the more they'll make at once.
In actual game news, Williams pings another ball into the box and once again it's cleared.
62'
ONE SHOT APIECE
I had hoped that goal would bring the game to life but in truth both sides have still managed just one shot on target each, and I don't remember Athletic's.
Simeone's men are sitting back a bit now and that's reflected in the possession stats. 55 per cent to the hosts in this second half, a ten-point swing since the first.
57'
MORATA BOOKED
There are no protests here. He knew he was getting a yellow.
Yellow card
Álvaro Morata
Atlético Madrid
Assists1
Yellow Cards1
Fouls4
Offsides1