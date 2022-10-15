Athletic Bilbao vs Atletico Madrid: Antoine Griezmann gives visitors the lead in second half

La Liga / Matchday 9
San Mamés / 15.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/athletic-bilbao/teamcenter.shtml
Athletic Club
Completed
0
1
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/atletico-madrid/teamcenter.shtml
Atlético Madrid
    Advertisement
    Ad
    Live
    Live Updates
    Eurosport UK
    By
    Eurosport UK
    Updated 15/10/2022 at 21:04 GMT
    End of 2nd Half
    Live comment icon
    FULL-TIME
    Atletico do what Atletico do best. Win 1-0 and make their opponents lose the will to live.
    Two shots on goal for the hosts tonight, neither of note.
    Atletico go third thanks to Griezmann's goal.
    100'
    INTO MINUTE 100
    Make it stop.
    90+6'
    GRBIC BOOKED
    You know what's happening here, even if you can't see it.
    Ivo Grbic
    Yellow card
    Ivo Grbic
    Atlético Madrid
    Atlético Madrid
    Saves by Goalkeeper2
    Yellow Cards1
    Fouls against1
    Free Kicks2
    94'
    WITSEL BOOKED
    Another into the book. This time it's Witsel.
    Axel Witsel
    Yellow card
    Axel Witsel
    Atlético Madrid
    Atlético Madrid
    Yellow Cards1
    Fouls1
    Live comment icon
    NINE MINUTES OF ADDED TIME
    Nine. NINE! WHY NINE?
    90+2'
    NO PENALTY!
    A seldom seen moment where the ref sticks with his original decision.
    No penalty given!
    90+1'
    VAR TAKE A LOOK!
    Huge...
    90'
    DEFENCE DEFENCE DEFENCE
    Athletic Club have hit 60 per cent possession now. They win a corner too but Savic gets it clear.
    Up the other end Atletico shout for a penalty but the ref waves play on.
    Then BACK up the other end (now Atletico's end), Athletic Club have a penalty appeal waved away...VAR anyone???
    87'
    TWO MORE CHANGES
    Athletic throwing the dice here.
    Vivian replaces Alvarez and Vesga replaces Garcia.
    Yeray Álvarez
    Off
    Yeray Álvarez
    Athletic Club
    Athletic Club
    Fouls against1
    Free Kicks2
    Dani Vivian
    On
    Dani Vivian
    Athletic Club
    Athletic Club
    85'
    THREE CHANGES
    Let me explain...
    Sancet is replaced by Zarraga for Bilbao, with Nico Williams also heading off for Villalibre.
    On the other side, captain Koke makes way for wantaway Felix.
    82'
    Live comment icon
    Atlético Madrid
    GRIEZMANN HITS 100
    A bit delayed, but here's some valuable information about that Griezmann goal.
    80'
    SIMEONE STILL LIVELY
    Simeone is in his element, rallying his side all over the pitch. Ten minutes to go to a very valuable clean sheet against a very good side.
    77'
    CAGEY FINISH TO CAGEY MATCH
    We've just under 20 minutes to go and I could not confidently say we will see another goal, or chance.
    Atletico are just so good at being 1-0 up and seeing it out.
    73'
    OBLAK BOOKED COMING OFF
    Okay so Oblak was booked for delaying his own substitution.
    It all makes sense now.
    22:33
    ATLETICO MAKE TRIPLE SWAP
    Here come the subs.
    Simeone replaces De Paul with Saul, while Morata makes way for Correa.
    Grbic has also replaced Oblak in goal. Weird. Didn't see an injury...
    Jan Oblak
    Off
    Jan Oblak
    Atlético Madrid
    Atlético Madrid
    Saves by Goalkeeper1
    Yellow Cards1
    Fouls against1
    Free Kicks2
    Ivo Grbic
    On
    Ivo Grbic
    Atlético Madrid
    Atlético Madrid
    68'
    OBLAK BOOKED
    Texbook timewasting there. Into the book you go.
    Jan Oblak
    Yellow card
    Jan Oblak
    Atlético Madrid
    Atlético Madrid
    Saves by Goalkeeper1
    Yellow Cards1
    Fouls against1
    Free Kicks2
    67'
    MUNIAN MAKES WAY FOR GARCIA
    One down! Athletic Club make the first change of the day. They need a goal!
    Iker Muniain
    Off
    Iker Muniain
    Athletic Club
    Athletic Club
    Fouls against2
    Free Kicks3
    Corners1
    Raúl García
    On
    Raúl García
    Athletic Club
    Athletic Club
    65'
    SUBS INBOUND?
    We're approaching that part of the match where it becomes near impossible for me to keep up with the number of subs. The longer they go without making one, the more they'll make at once.
    In actual game news, Williams pings another ball into the box and once again it's cleared.
    62'
    ONE SHOT APIECE
    I had hoped that goal would bring the game to life but in truth both sides have still managed just one shot on target each, and I don't remember Athletic's.
    Simeone's men are sitting back a bit now and that's reflected in the possession stats. 55 per cent to the hosts in this second half, a ten-point swing since the first.
    57'
    MORATA BOOKED
    There are no protests here. He knew he was getting a yellow.
    Álvaro Morata
    Yellow card
    Álvaro Morata
    Atlético Madrid
    Atlético Madrid
    Assists1
    Yellow Cards1
    Fouls4
    Offsides1