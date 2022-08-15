Athletic Club - RCD Mallorca

Liga / Matchday 1
San Mamés / 15.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/athletic-bilbao/teamcenter.shtml
Athletic Club
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/rcd-mallorca/teamcenter.shtml
RCD Mallorca
Advertisement
Ad

Lineups

Athletic Club jersey
Athletic Club
4-5-1
RCD Mallorca jersey
RCD Mallorca
5-3-2
Athletic Club jersey
Athletic Club
4-5-1
RCD Mallorca jersey
RCD Mallorca
5-3-2

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Athletic Club logo
Athletic Club jersey
Athletic Club
RCD Mallorca logo
RCD Mallorca jersey
RCD Mallorca
3

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Athletic Club

RCD Mallorca

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Villarreal CFVIL
11003
2
CA OsasunaOSA
11003
3
Real SociedadRSO
11003
4
RC CeltaCEL
10101
4
RCD EspanyolESP
10101
8
Athletic ClubATH
00000
8
RCD MallorcaMLL
00000
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Liga

Barca frustrated by Rayo as Busquets sees red in scrappy goalless draw

18 hours ago

Related matches

Cádiz CF
0
1
Real Sociedad
27'
Valencia CF
-
-
Girona FC
18:30
UD Almería
-
-
Real Madrid
21:00
Getafe CF
-
-
Atlético Madrid
15/08

Follow the Liga live Football match between Athletic Club and RCD Mallorca with Eurosport. The match starts at 16:30 on 15 August 2022.

Catch the latest Athletic Club and RCD Mallorca news and find up to date Liga standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.