Athletic Club - UD Almería

Liga / Matchday 7
San Mamés / 30.09.2022
Athletic Club
Not started
-
-
UD Almería
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Athletic Club logo
Athletic Club jersey
Athletic Club
UD Almería logo
UD Almería jersey
UD Almería
4

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Athletic Club

UD Almería

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Real MadridRMA
660018
2
FC BarcelonaBAR
651016
3
Real BetisRBB
650115
4
Athletic ClubATH
641113
5
CA OsasunaOSA
640212
16
UD AlmeríaALM
61144
Latest news

Liga

Real win Madrid derby to maintain flawless start

18/09/2022 at 21:50

Liga

Lewandowski at the double as Barcelona go top

17/09/2022 at 16:39

Related matches

Cádiz CF
-
-
Villarreal CF
01/10
Getafe CF
-
-
Real Valladolid
01/10
Sevilla FC
-
-
Atlético Madrid
01/10
RCD Mallorca
-
-
FC Barcelona
01/10

