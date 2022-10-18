Atletico Madrid v Rayo Vallecano LIVE - Updates from Wanda Metropolitano as Atleti look to leapfrog Barcelona with win
La Liga / Matchday 10
Cívitas Metropolitano / 18.10.2022
90'
GOAL!
Falcao scores, and it's 1-1!
90'
PENALTY!
It's given, and its Falcao on it.
90'
PENALTY?
VAR are going to look at a potential handball...
88'
FREE KICK, RAYO
Saul is booked for a foul.
Yellow card
Saúl
Atlético Madrid
88'
SUBSTITUTION
Unai Lopez is also on.
Off
Isi Palazon
Rayo Vallecano
On
Unai López
Rayo Vallecano
88'
SUBSTITUTION
Pathe Ciss is replaced by Randy Nteka.
87'
SHANKED HIGH AND WIDE
... from a speculative effort from Pathe Ciss.
86'
PETERING OUT
Neither side are really looking threatening on the attack at the moment, but as I say that, Palazon whips in a lovely inswinger that just evades Falcao at the far post.
83'
SAVED
Cunha does well overlapping Carrasco in a 2v3 counter, and his left-footed strike is gathered well by Dimitrievski.
81'
NO GOAL!
Antoine Griezmann thinks he's got a second as he rattles in a strike after Catena's error, and after Cunha slides the Frenchman in behind, he does the rest. The flag is up, though.
80'
SUBSTITUTION
Alvaro Garcia is replaced by Pablo Munoz.
Off
Álvaro García
Rayo Vallecano
On
Pablo Munoz
Rayo Vallecano
80'
LASHED WIDE
... by Griezmann as he darts inside off the right and strikes, but it's well wide of the target.
79'
OFFSIDE
Radamel Falcao is caught by the flag as the game begins to peter out.
76'
SUBSTITUTION
Rodrigo de Paul is replaced by Saul.
Off
Rodrigo De Paul
Atlético Madrid
On
Saúl
Atlético Madrid
75'
FREE KICK, ATLETI
Won by Correa after a foul by Garcia.
72'
GREAT SAVE!
Grbic's clumsy giveaway gives Rayo a chance as Falcao looks to sidefoot beyond the home goalkeeper, but Grbic makes amends and saves well.
70'
COMING FORWARD WITH MENACE!
Palazon releases Camello, but his shot is blocked well and the visitors have a corner.
69'
CLOSE!
Camello turns nicely as Falcao pins the two centre-backs, but he drags the shot wide of the mark on the edge of the area.
67'
STINGING THE PALMS
Correa is released down the right by Griezmann as the angle narrows, and the Argentine goes for goal instead of looking for Cunha, and his shot is caught well by the goalkeeper.
64'
HELD
Griezmann is marking Falcao as the Colombian gets his head on it, but it's a tame contact and it dribbles into the gloves of Grbic.