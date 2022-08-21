Atletico Madrid v Villarreal live - Deadlock has yet to be broken as we enter second half
Liga / Matchday 2
Cívitas Metropolitano / 21.08.2022
Live
70'
ATLETI REACT BY MAKING MORE CHANGES
Another double change for the hosts.
On: Correa, Cunha
Off: Felix, Morata
On
Ángel Correa
Atlético Madrid
69'
68'
Villarreal CF
DOUBLE CHANGE FOR YELLOW SUBMARINES
Villarreal make a double change here at the Metropolitano.
On: Coquelin, Baena
Off: Capoue, Lo Celso
66'
WIDE!
Atleti come again, and this time Griezmann tries to conjure up something. He gets the ball in central midfield, and it sparks a counter attack as he runs at the Villarreal defence. He opts to have a crack at goal from just outside the 18-yard box, but he drags the shot well wide of the post.
64'
SO CLOSE!
Carrasco does well to cut back onto his right foot and curl a lovely cross to the far post for Felix, who is unmarked. However, the forward cannot meet the delivery despite trying to get there on the stretch. Villarreal then clear the danger.
62'
Atlético Madrid
62'
Atlético Madrid
DOUBLE CHANGE FOR ATLETI
Lemar and Llorente are withdrawn, and Griezmann and de Paul take their places. The Frenchman is sporting a rather noticeable new hairstyle. Can he change the game?
59'
OFFSIDE
Villarreal just stray offside in what was a nice move! The ball is played from midfield by Parejo to Moreno just outside the area to lead the charge. The forward then cuts it back across goal for Jackson, but Savic just about gets there before him.
However, the flag goes up as Moreno timed his run just a fraction too soon during the move.
58'
TEMPO HAS DROPPED
The pace of the game has taken a hit as the Madrid heat is possibly getting to the players. Villarreal have opted to slow the tempo down, and keep the ball well to try and craft an opening that way.
54'
CORNER TO VILLARREAL COMES TO NOTHING
Pedraza throws himself at Parejo's set-piece delivery but he cannot turn a wild volleyed effort towards goal. Goal-kick to Atletico Madrid.
52'
CLOSE!
Atleti have sprung into life! Foyth gets caught in possession at the back, as Felix gets the ball off him with a robust challenge on the left wing before running in on the penalty area. He chops the ball before laying it off for Koke to cut it back for Molina for the shot from the edge of the box. His effort unfortunately hits Morata ahead of him and bounces wide of the post.
47'
YELLOW CARD
Joao Felix is booked for a late sliding challenge on Raul Albiol.
45'
SECOND HALF
We are back underway!
End of 1st Half
45+3'
HALF-TIME: ATLETICO MADRID 0-0 VILLARREAL
It remains goalless at the break here at the Metropolitano. Villarreal have been the dominant side here, and Atleti have some work to do in the second half.
The visitors had the ball in the net just after the half hour mark, but Gerard Moreno's tap-in was ruled out for a handball.
See you for the second half.
Image credit: Getty Images
45'
THREE ADDITIONAL MINUTES
There will be three added minutes in injury time at the end of this first half.
43'
FREE-KICK
Morata is dragged to the ground by Albiol whilst controlling the ball, and the home side have a free-kick from the centre circle.
40'
ATLETI COMING ON AS HALF DRAWS TO CLOSE
The home side come again. This time, Lemar flashes a low cross into the box from the left byline, but Morata's flicked header doesn't do enough as Rulli gets down low to catch the loose ball.
38'
WELL OVER!
Carrasco cuts inside and finds Joao Felix, and the forward takes a touch to set himself before hitting an effort from range that sails high and well over the bar.
33'
GOAL RULED OUT!
Villarreal have a goal ruled out due to handball!
A deep free-kick is whipped in from Parejo, and the delivery is sublime. It finds Foyth at the back post, and he heads it back for Moreno in the centre. The forward hits it first-time, but somehow his effort from a few yards out cannons back off the bar! Oblak scrambles to get hold of the ball at the rebound, but Moreno puts it in, but, crucially, with the help of his arm. The referee gives a free-kick to Atleti.