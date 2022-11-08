Osasuna v Barcelona LIVE: League leaders extend their advantage over Real Madrid
La Liga / Matchday 14
Estadio El Sadar / 08.11.2022
22:30
MATCH REPORT
Looking for an in-depth read on what was a chaotic and highly entertaining night at El Sadar? Look no further.
Raphinha scores late Barca winner after Lewandowski, Pique see red
End of 2nd Half
FT
FULL TIME - OSASUNA 1-2 BARCELONA
That could be a crucial win in La Liga's title race. Despite playing the majority of the match with 10 men, Barca have snatched all three points.
90+3'
GOALKEEPER COMES UP
Osasuna win a corner and Fernandez sprints up to contest it. They rush things, though, and it comes to nothing.
90+1'
GOOD DEFENDING
Osasuna get the ball into the box but Gavi pulls off an excellent defensive header. Moncayola has a shot on the follow-up, but it's blocked.
89'
ANOTHER CHANGE FOR BARCA
Chadi Riad comes on for Pedri as the clock ticks down.
85'
Goal
Raphinha
FC Barcelona
Goals1
On target1
Fouls against1
Free Kicks1
GOAL!
Well, well, well. Barca are ahead with five minutes to play after De Jong floats a long ball up to Raphinha, who loops a header over Fernandez.
83'
FINAL CHANGES FOR HOSTS
Avila and Gomez leave the field, the former getting a warm round of applause after a lively performance. Ante Budimir and Kike Barja replace them.
79'
DOUBLE SUBSTITUTION FOR BARCA
Torres and Dembele are hooked for Ansu Fati and Raphinha.
78'
BARCA UNDER PRESSURE
Pena gets away down the right and finds Kike Garcia at the near post. He hits the side netting, leaving some of the home fans celebrating a ghost goal.
76'
CHANCES AT BOTH ENDS
Dembele curls a cross into the area which almost falls for Alba, but Fernandez punches clear. The hosts roar up the other end and Vidal picks out Kike Garcia, but he balloons his header up into the air and Ter Stegen gathers.
76'
TWO MORE CHANGES FOR OSASUNA
Oroz and Ruben Garcia swap out for Darko Brasanac and Ruben Pena.
74'
XAVI MAKES HIS FIRST SUBSTITUTION
Andreas Christensen makes way for Gavi as Barca push for a winner.
72'
NICE RUN
Dembele marauds down the right flank, running rings around Cruz before unleashing a shot which whistles wide.
68'
GREAT SAVE!
Avila picks up the ball out wide on the left and goes for goal with an audacious lob. Ter Stegen backpedals and tips it over the crossbar.
64'
AND ANOTHER ONE
Balde is booked for bringing down Avila. This is getting ridiculous now.
61'
MONCAYOLA BOOKED
Balde goes on a storming run forwards, drawing a foul from Moncayola which earns the ire of Gil Manzano.
60'
GOOD CROSS
Avila, who has moved out to the flank to accomodate Kike Garcia, whips in a dangerous cross, but it runs through to Ter Stegen.
58'
OSASUNA MAKE A CHANGE
Torro, who has just narrowly avoided a second booking, comes off for Kike Garcia. There are now four Garcias on the pitch.
55'
GOOD BALL
Pedri almost plays in Torres, but Fernandez rushes off his line and sweeps up.
53'
ANOTHER YELLOW
The referee is getting a bit card happy now. Torro is booked after catching Torres in an aerial duel.
