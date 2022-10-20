CA Osasuna - RCD Espanyol

La Liga / Matchday 10
Estadio El Sadar / 20.10.2022
CA Osasuna
Not started
-
-
RCD Espanyol
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
CA Osasuna logo
CA Osasuna jersey
CA Osasuna
RCD Espanyol logo
RCD Espanyol jersey
RCD Espanyol
3

Wins

2

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

CA Osasuna

RCD Espanyol

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Real MadridRMA
1091028
2
FC BarcelonaBAR
971122
3
Real SociedadRSO
1071222
4
Atlético MadridATM
1062220
5
Real BetisRBB
1062220
9
CA OsasunaOSA
941413
14
RCD EspanyolESP
92349
