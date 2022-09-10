Cadiz v Barcelona live - Robert Lewandowski doubles Barcelona's lead in this La Liga match
Liga / Matchday 5
Nuevo Mirandilla / 10.09.2022
Live
82'
FREE-KICK
Cadiz have a free-kick in a dangerous position around 30-yards out as Lewandowski commits a foul. The set-piece is poor and it sails well over the bar. Chance not taken.
81'
WE ARE BACK UNDERWAY
The referee plays a drop ball on the left-touchline and the game is resumed with 81 minutes on the clock.
WE ARE RESUMING
It seems that the resumption of this game is imminent now.
90+35'
PLAYERS ARE BACK ON THE PITCH
Around 35 minutes after the game was first stopped here in Cadiz, the players are back on their pitch and are warming up.
90+32
A round of applause echoes the stadium, but we don't know what this means in the grand scheme of things. It seems that the Cadiz club doctor is walking back onto the touchline with a standing ovation.
We await to hear if the players will re-emerge.
90+22
It seems that the individual concerned has been stretchered out of the crowd. We are still wondering if this match will continue. Thanks for staying with us - we are hoping for a positive outcome from this sad situation.
90+20'
The game has now been stopped for over twenty minutes here, and a stretcher has been taken from the touchline towards the portion of the stand where the medical emergency is taking place. Hopefully this now means that the individual is ready to be transferred to hospital.
90+10
PLAYERS AND STAFF LED DOWN THE TUNNEL
Whilst we await further updates, the players and coaching staff from both teams are being led back towards the dressing rooms by the referee. Unclear if this game will resume.
90+8'
WE WAIT ANXIOUSLY
The game has now been stopped for a total of 17 minutes. We are still waiting to hear of positive news here, but the crowd and the players look on anxiously and with some concern.
There will be a sizeable chunk of time to add on once this resumes.
90+4'
STILL NO CLOSER TO RESTARTING GAME
The game remains halted here, as the apparent medical emergency has yet to be resolved. We are hoping for positive news soon.
86'
CONCERN AMONGST PLAYERS
There is concern amongst the players here as we await to see if the issue has been resolved.
85'
PLAY STILL REMAINS STOPPED
We are still unaware of what is going on in the stands but it could be a medical emergency here. We say that as Jeremias Ledesma passes what looks like a defibrillator towards the crowd.
80'
SHORT STOPPAGE
There has been a short stoppage in play whilst something is dealt with in the crowd here.
78'
FC Barcelona
Barcelona make their fifth and final change as Marcos Alonso replaces Alejandro Balde.
On
Marcos Alonso
FC Barcelona
75'
FOUL
Ocampo attempts to latch onto a through ball for Cadiz, but the followthrough sees the winger catch Busquets, sending the Barcelona man flying. We now have the second cooling break of the game as players take in some fluids.
74'
ONTO ROOF OF NET
Cadiz make a good opening shortly after their substitutes come on. A cross is delivered into the box from the right flank by Bongonda but Alcaraz's header goes onto the roof of the net.
73'
FC Barcelona
Barcelona also make a change as Fati replaces Raphinha.
On
Ansu Fati
FC Barcelona
72'
Cádiz CF
Alvaro Negredo is also introduced as he replaces Sobrino.
On
Álvaro Negredo
Cádiz CF
72'
Cádiz CF
Awer Mabil - the Australian international - replaces Lucas Perez for Cadiz.
Awer Mabil
Cádiz CF
71'
Cádiz CF
Cadiz make some more changes. The first of them sees Alcaraz replace San Emeterio.
On
Ruben Alcaraz
Cádiz CF