Barcelona v Athletic Bilbao - Barca four-some, goal and three assists for Dembele, but Gavi injured

La Liga / Matchday 11
Spotify Camp Nou / 23.10.2022
FC Barcelona
Completed
4
0
Athletic Club
    Updated 23/10/2022 at 21:10 GMT
    22:01
    THANKS FOR JOINING US THIS EVENING
    Check out the talking point and player ratings with the fairly easy man of the match award.
    Ruthless Barca back to winning ways with thumping victory over Bilbao
    FULL TIME
    A CONVINCING WIN FOR BARCELONA
    And a game Dembele will never forget, but thoughts will turn to Gavi and the hope he will not be out for long.
    90'
    VEGA GOES INTO THE BOOK
    A fairly needless foul, given the scoreline, pushing over Kessie who was attempting a counter attack.
    88'
    TER STEGEN ALMOST GIFTS GOAL TO BILBAO
    He was dispossessed by Raul Garcia and then fellow substitute Vencedor had a shot at goal which was cleared by Eric Garcia.
    83'
    SERGI ROBERTO IS DOWN INJURED
    He hurt himself while making a sliding challenge. Barcelona have used all their subs so are down to ten men.
    78'
    ERIC GARCIA GOES INTO THE BOOK
    He pushed over Alvarez.
    76'
    DEMBELE IS REPLACED BY TORRE
    A big ovation for the French winger.
    73'
    GOAL FOR BARCELONA!
    Dembele finds Torres' run behind the defence and this time he makes no mistake shooting between Simon's legs and into the net.
    68'
    DEMBELE SLIPS A BALL THROUGH TO TORRES
    But Simon comes out and stretches himself to deny the chance.
    66'
    FATI JUST OVER THE BAR
    On the counter-attack he was found by De Jong after a run through the heart of the defence, but after turning on his right foot he curled an effort over the bar.
    63'
    KOUNDE, PEDRI AND LEWANDOWSKI COME OFF
    Alonso, Torres and Fati replace them.
    62'
    DEMBELE FINDS LEWANDOWSKI IN THE BOX
    But the Pole's touch was unusually heavy.
    60'
    DE MARCOS AND DANI GARCIA COME OFF
    Sancret and Lekue come on. Dani Garcia was injured.
    53'
    HOW DID THAT STAY OUT?
    Sergi Roberto was through on goal and from the six-yard box should have shot but tried to square for Lewandowsi, but Dani Garcia got to the ball and smashed it against his own post via a deflection from Pedri. The ball then just whizzed past Lewandowski on the rebound.
    50'
    PEDRI TRIES TO LOFT A BALL TO BALDE IN THE AREA
    But he just overhit his pass.
    46'
    ATHLETIC GET THE SECOND HALF UNDERWAY!
    HALF TIME
    JOB DONE ALREADY FOR BARCELONA
    But they will hope the injury to Gavi does not make this a net loss.
    48'
    BERENGUER TRIES A SHOT FROM THE EDGE OF AREA
    But it is a comfortable one for ter Stegen to deal with.
    45'
    FIVE MINUTES OF INJURY TIME TO BE PLAYED
    41'
    INAKI WILLIAMS SHOOTS AT GOAL
    But his shot is blocked by Eric Garcia.