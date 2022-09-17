Barcelona 3-0 Elche - Robert Lewandowski scores twice as hosts cruise to victory against La Liga's bottom side
Liga / Matchday 6
Spotify Camp Nou / 17.09.2022
Advertisement
Ad
17:23
REPORT: BARCELONA 3-0 ELCHE
Robert Lewandowski scored either side of a Memphis Depay strike as Barcelona ran out winners over Elche in La Liga
Lewandowski at the double as Barcelona go top
End of 2nd Half
FULL TIME!
IT'S ALL OVER!
Barcelona are comfortable 3-0 winners thanks to two goals from Robert Lewandowski and another from Memphis Depay. The result means Barca go top of the La Liga table ahead of Real Madrid for this evening at least. For Elche, they remain bottom of the table and winless on one point.
90+2'
BELLERIN COMES FORWARD
Bellerin's cutback pass is intercepted and Elche can regain possession.
90'
THREE MINUTES OF ADDED TIME
89'
ELCHE WINDING THE CLOCK DOWN
Elche have fought hard this afternoon, but have been unable to register a shot in this match. Going down to ten men early in the first half proved a crucial blow.
86'
BARCELONA WILL GO TOP
Unless Elche pull off an absolute miracle in the final minutes, today's victory for Barca sees them leapfrog Real Madrid into first place in the La Liga table on 16 points. Real Madrid take on fierce rivals Atletico Madrid tomorrow evening.
83'
BARCA LOOKING FOR A FOURTH
Elche just want this game to end. Barca, meanwhile, are hungry for more goals. Torres has looked particularly lively since coming off the bench.
80'
HUGE CHANCE FOR ARAUJO!
A glorious chance is spurned from Araujo. From just two yards out at a corner, his scissor kick volley flies wide of the post!
79'
GOOD SAVE FROM BADIA!
Torres drives a shot towards the near post, Barca's 20th shot of the game compared to Elche's zero, but the goalkeeper makes a strong reflex save.
77'
SUB FOR ELCHE
Bigas is off with an injury after tripping up Torres. Gonzalez takes his place.
Off
Pedro Bigas
Elche CF
Free Kicks1
On
Diego González
Elche CF
75'
BARCA COME CLOSE AGAIN!
Pedri's dinked psas finds Fati who drills a dangerous ball across the goalmouth. Raphinha slides in for it but the ball just evades him!
73'
YELLOW FOR TORRES
Moments after coming on the pitch, the former Manchester City forward is booked for a strong tackle on an Elche player.
Yellow card
Ferran Torres
FC Barcelona
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
72'
SUB FOR BARCA
Lewandowski comes off. He makes way for Ferran Torres.
Off
Robert Lewandowski
FC Barcelona
Goals2
On target4
Blocked Shots1
Fouls against2
On
Ferran Torres
FC Barcelona
71'
CLOSE FROM LEWANDOWSKI!
Almost a hattrick for the Pole! He closes in on goal and has a shot from close range, but he fires narrowly over the bar.
70'
YELLOW FOR FERNANDEZ
Fernandez is booked for a late tackle on Lewandowski.
Off
Tete Morente
Elche CF
Offsides2
On
Ezequiel Ponce
Elche CF
68'
SUBS FOR ELCHE
Boye is off for Ferrandez and Ponce takes the place of Morente.
Off
Lucas Boyé
Elche CF
Fouls5
Fouls against2
On
Josan Ferrández
Elche CF
65'
FATI GOES FOR GOAL
Bellerin's cross finds Fati in the box who attempts an ambitious scissor kick volley, but it bounces off an Elche defender before the visitors clear their lines.
62'
GOOD SAVE FROM BADIA!
Lewandowski's shot from just inside the box is parried away by the goalkeeper, who has not had a bad game considering the heavy pressure he has had to endure.
59'
THREE SUBS FOR BARCA
Fati comes on for Depay. Bellerin is on for Garcia and Raphinha comes on for Dembele.
Off
Eric García
FC Barcelona
Fouls2
Free Kicks1
On
Héctor Bellerín
FC Barcelona
56'
DEPAY WITH THE DIVING HEADER
Dembele crosses into the box for Depay at the far post, but he misjudges his diving header and the ball bounces out for a goal kick.
Off
Ousmane Dembélé
FC Barcelona
Blocked Shots1
Wide1
Corners2
On
Raphinha
FC Barcelona