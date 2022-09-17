Barcelona 3-0 Elche - Robert Lewandowski scores twice as hosts cruise to victory against La Liga's bottom side

Liga / Matchday 6
Spotify Camp Nou / 17.09.2022
FC Barcelona
Completed
3
0
1
Elche CF
    James Kilpatrick
    James Kilpatrick
    Updated 17/09/2022 at 16:24 GMT
    17:23
    REPORT: BARCELONA 3-0 ELCHE
    Robert Lewandowski scored either side of a Memphis Depay strike as Barcelona ran out winners over Elche in La Liga
    Lewandowski at the double as Barcelona go top
    End of 2nd Half
    FULL TIME!
    IT'S ALL OVER!
    Barcelona are comfortable 3-0 winners thanks to two goals from Robert Lewandowski and another from Memphis Depay. The result means Barca go top of the La Liga table ahead of Real Madrid for this evening at least. For Elche, they remain bottom of the table and winless on one point.
    90+2'
    BELLERIN COMES FORWARD
    Bellerin's cutback pass is intercepted and Elche can regain possession.
    90'
    THREE MINUTES OF ADDED TIME
    89'
    ELCHE WINDING THE CLOCK DOWN
    Elche have fought hard this afternoon, but have been unable to register a shot in this match. Going down to ten men early in the first half proved a crucial blow.
    86'
    BARCELONA WILL GO TOP
    Unless Elche pull off an absolute miracle in the final minutes, today's victory for Barca sees them leapfrog Real Madrid into first place in the La Liga table on 16 points. Real Madrid take on fierce rivals Atletico Madrid tomorrow evening.
    83'
    BARCA LOOKING FOR A FOURTH
    Elche just want this game to end. Barca, meanwhile, are hungry for more goals. Torres has looked particularly lively since coming off the bench.
    80'
    HUGE CHANCE FOR ARAUJO!
    A glorious chance is spurned from Araujo. From just two yards out at a corner, his scissor kick volley flies wide of the post!
    79'
    GOOD SAVE FROM BADIA!
    Torres drives a shot towards the near post, Barca's 20th shot of the game compared to Elche's zero, but the goalkeeper makes a strong reflex save.
    77'
    SUB FOR ELCHE
    Bigas is off with an injury after tripping up Torres. Gonzalez takes his place.
    75'
    BARCA COME CLOSE AGAIN!
    Pedri's dinked psas finds Fati who drills a dangerous ball across the goalmouth. Raphinha slides in for it but the ball just evades him!
    73'
    YELLOW FOR TORRES
    Moments after coming on the pitch, the former Manchester City forward is booked for a strong tackle on an Elche player.
    72'
    SUB FOR BARCA
    Lewandowski comes off. He makes way for Ferran Torres.
    71'
    CLOSE FROM LEWANDOWSKI!
    Almost a hattrick for the Pole! He closes in on goal and has a shot from close range, but he fires narrowly over the bar.
    70'
    YELLOW FOR FERNANDEZ
    Fernandez is booked for a late tackle on Lewandowski.
    68'
    SUBS FOR ELCHE
    Boye is off for Ferrandez and Ponce takes the place of Morente.
    65'
    FATI GOES FOR GOAL
    Bellerin's cross finds Fati in the box who attempts an ambitious scissor kick volley, but it bounces off an Elche defender before the visitors clear their lines.
    62'
    GOOD SAVE FROM BADIA!
    Lewandowski's shot from just inside the box is parried away by the goalkeeper, who has not had a bad game considering the heavy pressure he has had to endure.
    59'
    THREE SUBS FOR BARCA
    Fati comes on for Depay. Bellerin is on for Garcia and Raphinha comes on for Dembele.
    56'
    DEPAY WITH THE DIVING HEADER
    Dembele crosses into the box for Depay at the far post, but he misjudges his diving header and the ball bounces out for a goal kick.
