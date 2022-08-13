Barcelona v Rayo Vallecano LIVE: Robert Lewandowski starts in La Liga opener
Liga / Matchday 1
Spotify Camp Nou / 13.08.2022
Live
Advertisement
Ad
19:55
FIVE MINUTES TO GO
... until kick off at Camp Nou. ¡Vamos!
19:40
A REMINDER
... that tonight's game is on Premier Sports, just in case you're wondering why it seems impossible to find.
19:35
WARM-UPS UNDERWAY
Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre Ter Stegen has taken to the field, with the rest of the team soon to follow.
19:25
FREE HIT FOR RAYO
As for Barca's opponents, the pressure is off this evening. Few expect Rayo to cause an upset on the opening day of the season and, as such, they can play with a certain freedom.
19:15
HOW WILL BARCA'S NEW SIGNINGS PERFORM?
While all eyes will be on Robert Lewandowski this evening as he looks to open his account in La Liga, it will be interesting to see how he combines with Raphinha and how Andreas Christensen beds in at the back. None of them have played in Spain before, so this could be an eye opener for them.
Another new signing, Franck Kessie, is on the bench this evening. Kounde will have to watch from home, with Barcelona unable to register him despite pulling their fourth palanca, or lever, on Friday and selling another 24.5 per cent stake in Barca Studios, this time to Orpheus Media, as they contend with their ongoing financial crisis.
19:05
CONFIRMED TEAMS - BARCELONA: Ter Stegen, Araujo, Christensen, E Garcia, Alba, Gavi, Busquets, Pedri, Raphinha, Lewandowski, Dembele. /// RAYO VALLECANO: Dimitrievski, Balliu, Lejeune, Catena, F Garcia, Ciss, Lopez, Palazon, Trejo, A Garcia, Camello.
19:00
BARCELONA GO IN SEARCH OF OPENING WIN
Hello and welcome to our coverage of this evening's La Liga meeting between Barcelona and Rayo Vallecano at Camp Nou. After a summer spent frantically pulling at economic levers, this is Barca's first chance to show off their new signings – other than Jules Kounde, who hasn't been registered in time – in a competitive setting.